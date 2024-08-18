AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 23.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 315,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 523,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,405. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $928.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.25.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANAB

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $45,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,891 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $399,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.