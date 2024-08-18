Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Up 7.8% in July

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 18,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 3.5 %

AVXL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 717,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,682. The company has a market capitalization of $515.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.