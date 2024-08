Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Andalas Energy and Power shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 820,000 shares.

Andalas Energy and Power Trading Up 21.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20.

About Andalas Energy and Power

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

