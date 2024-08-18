Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 12,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

