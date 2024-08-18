Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.00-2.36 EPS.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.70. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.