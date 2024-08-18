Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Update

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $14,790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 523.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,914,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 2,446,997 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $9,360,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $8,582,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,088. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.62. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

