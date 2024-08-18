Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACRE

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently -120.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 790,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 81,534 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 549,280 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.