Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Arhaus stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,722. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

