Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Update

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 687,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

