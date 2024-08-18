ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $28,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 40,863 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 541,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,630 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

