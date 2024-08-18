ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,590,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.15. 916,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

