ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.9% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $560.13. 912,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.56. The stock has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $564.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

