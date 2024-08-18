ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,748. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

