ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 139,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 54,290 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of BATS:PNOV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 692,778 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $743.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

