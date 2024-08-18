Artelo Biosciences’ (ARTL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

ARTL opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

