Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $61,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,950.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $61,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $242,627.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,633.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Artivion alerts:

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artivion by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Artivion by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 564,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artivion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after buying an additional 33,982 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Artivion by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:AORT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 225,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Artivion has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Artivion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AORT

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.