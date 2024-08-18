ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0384 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. ASD has a market cap of $25.36 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,845.03 or 1.00032131 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

