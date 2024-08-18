ASD (ASD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.33 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $24.85 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03852845 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,362,521.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

