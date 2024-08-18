Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 9.7% in July

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Astrotech Stock Up 13.5 %

ASTC traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.15. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

