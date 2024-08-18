ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.