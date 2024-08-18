Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 480 ($6.13) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.60) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 371 ($4.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.30). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 394.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 391.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £519.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,613.04, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is currently 3,043.48%.

In other news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.21), for a total value of £315,900 ($403,345.25). In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Neil Gregson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £17,150 ($21,897.34). Also, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.21), for a total transaction of £315,900 ($403,345.25). Insiders own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

