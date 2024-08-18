Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF) versus Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF – Get Free Report) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of Atea ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Atea ASA alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Atea ASA and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atea ASA N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates 17.28% 22.18% 13.62%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atea ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack Henry & Associates 1 6 5 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atea ASA and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus target price of $176.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than Atea ASA.

Dividends

Atea ASA pays an annual dividend of C$3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.4%. Jack Henry & Associates pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Atea ASA pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Jack Henry & Associates pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atea ASA and Jack Henry & Associates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atea ASA N/A N/A N/A C$3.96 3.54 Jack Henry & Associates $2.19 billion 5.49 $366.65 million $5.18 31.87

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Atea ASA. Atea ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Atea ASA on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atea ASA

(Get Free Report)

Atea ASA provides IT infrastructure and related solutions for businesses and public sector organizations in the Nordic countries and Baltic regions. The company offers data center and networking solutions comprising of cloudtrack, continuity planning, backup service, managed data center, cloud intelligence service, and disaster recovery services. It is also involved in software licensing and cloud solutions. In addition, the company provides business intelligence, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services. Further, it offers IT security lifecycle management, and digital workplace solutions. Atea ASA was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions; core data processing solutions for various credit unions; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial services organizations and corporate entities. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. In addition, the company’s core banking platform offerings include SilverLake system, a robust system primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation, as well as core credit union platform under the Symitar name. Further, it provides digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; implementation, training, and support services; and software licensing and related services, professional services, and data centers. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Atea ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.