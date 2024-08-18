AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,100,000 after purchasing an additional 76,146 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 575,605 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 581,843 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth $40,422,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

AtriCure Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,843. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

