Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,555 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,790 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Autodesk worth $209,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.23. 1,075,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,282. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

