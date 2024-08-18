Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after buying an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $248.23. 1,075,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.49. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

