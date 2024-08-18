Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 163.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $37.70.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.