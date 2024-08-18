B. Riley Boosts UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target to $22.50

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $18.50 to $22.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE UMH opened at $19.40 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -129.32, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $2,930,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

