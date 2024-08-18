B. Riley Weighs in on Intuitive Machines, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Machines in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intuitive Machines’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUNR. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $493.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $504,819.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $504,819.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,050 shares of company stock worth $2,508,917 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

