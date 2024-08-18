B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to “Strong-Buy”

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTO. CIBC set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.94.

BTO stock opened at C$3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.33, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.68. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$4.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -366.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,558 shares of company stock worth $628,717. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

