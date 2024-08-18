Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 16.5% in July

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 884,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Banco Macro Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BMA traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $56.59. 305,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $2.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.798 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.13%. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

BMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 30.9% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 273,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

