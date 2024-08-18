Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,313,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 152,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,886,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,278,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $307.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.