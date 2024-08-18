Bank of America Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $106.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.61.

NYSE:BABA opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $1,357,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

