Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,394,000 after buying an additional 502,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bank OZK by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 300,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank OZK by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,293,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bank OZK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 721,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OZK. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

