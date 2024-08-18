Barclays Lowers NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Price Target to $11.00

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NET Power Price Performance

Shares of NPWR stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. NET Power has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $25,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

NET Power Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NET Power by 65.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 956,134 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NET Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in NET Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NET Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NET Power by 32.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

