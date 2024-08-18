Barclays Lowers NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Price Target to $11.00

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of NPWR stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. NET Power has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $17.62.
In other news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $25,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
