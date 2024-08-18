Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 67,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

BRFH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 4,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $51.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 121.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

