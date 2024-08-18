Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 335,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.9 %

B traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 423.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $45.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 711.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 470.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 57,362.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

