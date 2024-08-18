Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Director Purchases C$129,999.00 in Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Director Andrew James Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$129,999.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00.

Shares of ABX opened at C$26.99 on Friday. Barrick Gold Co. has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$27.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABX shares. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

