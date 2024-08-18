Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BEEM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 76,301 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $284,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 97.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

