Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BEEM. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Beam Global to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 97.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Global by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

