Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) PT Lowered to $10.00

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 76,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

