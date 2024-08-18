BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1,007.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,151,000 after acquiring an additional 155,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BRBR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.91. 918,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

