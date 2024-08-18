Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNTC. JMP Securities upped their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 1,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,703. The company has a market capitalization of $82.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.91. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

