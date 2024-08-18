Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $57.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,527 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 6.9% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $57,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

