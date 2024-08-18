Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases 3,281 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,287,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

