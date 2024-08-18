BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Up 11.8% in July

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,380,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 21,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. 1,483,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,998. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $166,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $166,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Levin bought 7,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,995.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,888.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,361 shares of company stock valued at $97,896. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 65,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 353,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 55,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,152 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,135,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.