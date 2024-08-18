Bitcoin Depot Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

BTM stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Bitcoin Depot has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $31,242.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,151 shares of company stock valued at $192,917 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.