Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00037373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013187 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

