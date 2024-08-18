BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.90 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $719.94 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001446 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000074 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $8,618,903.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

