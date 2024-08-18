BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 9.4% in July

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. 46,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 million, a P/E ratio of -196.31 and a beta of 1.17. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BK Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 138,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

