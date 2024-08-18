BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 9.4% in July

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. 46,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 million, a P/E ratio of -196.31 and a beta of 1.17. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.77.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter.
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).
