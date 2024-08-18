Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $30,940.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28.
SQ stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.92. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Block by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after purchasing an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Block by 8.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
