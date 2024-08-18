Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $30,940.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28.

SQ stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.92. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Block by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after purchasing an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Block by 8.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

